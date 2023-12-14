DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons Foundation has extended its 50/50 raffle.

With the extension, the foundation will sponsor the event until Monday, December 18 at 5 p.m.

An opportunity to give back to fans while also supporting under-funded prek-12 schools, the 50/50 raffle works just as it sounds.

One-half of the jackpot prize will go to a raffle winner and the other half will go to Crayons to Classrooms. The prize has ballooned from $5,000 to $15,000.

“The proceeds generated by the raffle will directly benefit teachers and economically disadvantaged students in their classrooms,” said Crayons to Classrooms Executive Director Steven Rubenstein.

Raffle tickets are available at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the tiers below:

$10 receives two raffle tickets.

$25 receives 10 raffle tickets.

$50 receives 40 raffle tickets.

To learn more about Crayons to Classrooms and their initiative click here.