DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — McDonald’s customers can now show their support for both Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton and the Ohio State Buckeyes through the purchase of a $6 limited-edition beverage sleeve that fits the large (30-ounce) McDonald’s cup.

It’s all a part of the Sleeves for Support Program, where the sale of the insulated beverage sleeves generates funds for the Ronald McDonald House in partnership with Coca-Cola.

“Not only do these insulated sleeves keep your drinks colder longer, but more importantly every purchase raises money to support RMHC and the families they serve,” said Eric Godlove, owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in the Dayton area.

In 2022, the program contributed $96,000 to Ohio Ronald McDonald House locations.

For more information about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton, click here.