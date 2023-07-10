DAYTON, OH (WDTN)- We’ve been dealing with air quality issues for weeks, including a quality index of over 150 at the end of June.

It’s been nearly a decade since the air was that unhealthy in the Miami Valley. While levels have improved, area agencies still want people to be aware of things that can cause major problems. That includes knowing the burning laws in Ohio.

Warmer temperatures mean more time outdoors and nights by the fire, but before you burn, make sure you are staying safe by not burning rubber, plastic, twigs, treated pallets, garbage or leaves and opt for clean firewood.



Chris Cook, assistant health director of the Clark County Combined Health District said, “Burning those can create toxic chemicals into the atmosphere and those are really one the largest known sources of dioxin in the United States.”



Dioxins are highly toxic and can cause cancer, and by burning these toxins, you are not only putting yourself in danger, but those around you as well.



Cook said, “Just because you don’t have any problems with your respiratory system or allergies doesn’t mean the person living next to you doesn’t. We got to think that what we’re burning impacts more than just our bubble around our house.”



Always check the weather report before deciding to burn, and never burn on days with air quality alerts.



Cook said, “Anytime that you’ve already got an existing problem just from nature, right? You’ve got the sun creating all that increased ozone and that cloud cover. You don’t want to compound the problem.”



Fines can be imposed for illegal burning with penalties ranging from $250 and up.

Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County said “Typically, where the fines come into play, though, are for larger scale burnings. People will burn parts of buildings and large-scale trash situations.”

You can find the air quality index, and how it is calculated by going to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) at rapca.org.