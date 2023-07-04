DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the Miami Valley continues Independence Day celebrations, officials are urging the public to drive responsibly.

Dayton had double OVI checkpoints over the holiday weekend, with one located at Stanley Avenue and Troy Street and the other at Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street.

234 vehicles went through the checkpoint at Stanley Avenue. 31 drivers were stopped with one that was tested for OVI, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Police also saw an influx of people who were caught driving with suspended driver’s licenses, and 18 drivers had no license. In addition, 4 adults were not wearing a seatbelt.

At Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street, 275 vehicles drove through to the checkpoint. Police stopped 19 vehicles, and no one was tested for OVI. 2 drivers had suspended licenses, while 7 had no driver’s license. There was also a report of a child without a seatbelt.

No arrests were made at either checkpoint.

Montgomery County OVI Task Force officials say that the majority of deadly crashes occur at the start and throughout holiday weekends.