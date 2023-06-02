DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Senate voted in a passed HR 3746, The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Senators needed to gather at least 60 votes, which the senators achieved in enough time.

Sixty-three senators from across the country voted “Yea” to pass the bill to avoid the default and raise the debt ceiling. Thirty-six senators voted “Nay” on the Act, including two representatives senators that may represent you. A Republican senator from Tennessee did not vote. The bill is now sent to President Biden for him to decide whether to sign the bill into law.

2 NEWS looked into the members of Congress that represent you and how they voted on HR 3746. You can view how your senator voted below.

Senator Name Vote State Represented Political Party Mike Braun Nay Indiana Republican Sherrod Brown Yea Ohio Democratic JD Vance Nay Ohio Republican Todd Young Yea Indiana Republican

President Biden tweeted out after the vote his support and intention to sign the bill into law. You can read the full tweet from the President below.

“Just now, Senators from both parties voted to protect our hard-earned economic progress and prevent a first-ever default,” Biden said.

“No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people. Our work is far from finished, but I look forward to signing this bill into law as soon as possible and addressing the American people directly tomorrow.”

It is not known at this time when Biden may sign the bill into law.