** The video above was shown during a previous broadcast of Living Dayton in February **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Ohio is well underway. In Ohio, severe weather including tornadoes can happen any time of the year, even right here in the Miami Valley.

Montgomery County has a program called “CodeRED”, which is aimed at helping people be aware of the conditions that are underway or coming soon to their location. The system is intended to alert the public of an important event or crucial information.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management was established around the time of World War II and has been working to keep the community safe ever since.

Jeff Jordan is the director of Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and says even before severe weather strikes, the office is working to help people be prepared in case of an event, like a tornado.

“During an actual severe weather event, we work with the National Weather Service as part of the National Weather Service chat, getting information and providing information to them,” Jordan said.

According to Montgomery County, the software application can provide information on active shooters, boil advisories, evacuations, resources, severe weather, shelter in place and water main breaks for individuals.

Individuals looking to be a part of the program have to sign up for CodeRED. Once signed up, users will be able to get information via cell phone, email, landline, or simply a text message.

People that are signed up and actually have the app will have direct access to alerts and information no matter if you’re in Dayton or vacationing in Daytona Beach, Fla. Jordan says the geographical ping on your device will help determine the information you need to know to help keep you safe in the area you are in.

“It is going to the phones in the geographic area, so if you have your phone and wherever you are in that area, you will get that alert.”

To sign up for the program to receive alerts, click here. Those looking to get up-to-date information on the go, no matter where they may be within the United States, you can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

If you are interested in what the organization does and would like to volunteer, you can email mcoem@mcohio.org