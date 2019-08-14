Housing report: Springfield still faces challenges, making progress

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield approved a new housing report by the Greater Ohio Policy Center that details in an in-depth analysis of the market-rate and affordable housing markets in the city.

The report, called Housing in the Champion City: Comprehensive Housing Analysis for Springfield, Ohio also outlined recommendations to the city to strengthen its housing market.

According to the report, ” the city’s housing stock is aging, sales prices are modest, and new housing developments have been limited until very recently. Springfield is also experiencing a shortage of housing units affordable to low-income renters.”

The report also noted progress the city has made through policy changes in the city and leadership of the Springfield Housing Consortium, saying that those things “hold great promise for Springfield’s housing market.”

To view the entire report, including Greater Ohio Policy Center’s 16 recommendations for Springfield, click HERE.

