Housing experts concerned eviction moratorium simply delays housing crisis for Miami Valley residents

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trump Administration is making a move to stop a potential housing crisis. September 1, an eviction moratorium directed by an executive order and backed by the CDC, was announced that would stop the eviction of certain renters.

“[It’s] a huge sigh of relief,” said Jim McCarthy, president of Miami Valley Fair Housing Center. “It’s really going to make an enormous difference for a large number of people who, otherwise, may end up homeless during the worst health crisis our country has faced.”

The CDC’s order will protect certain renters from eviction starting September 4th and lasting through December. As of Wednesday, there’s been no information on whether funding will follow to help these people pay their debts, only a guarantee that they won’t be put out of their homes.

“To tenants, just because you’re not having to pay the rent doesn’t mean you should spend it on something else. Save your rent money, save every bit of money you can. Feed your family, but know that you’re going to have a debt to pay unless Congress steps in with some assistance,” said McCarthy.

Some landlords and advocates are concerned that the moratorium could cause a chain reaction that continues a nationwide cycle of lost jobs and income.

“When people don’t pay their rent it’s hard for the owners to pay for utilities. We may see where [landlords] do less maintenance services and repairs which affects contractors and all the businesses that work with us,” explained Lloyd Cobble, president of the Greater Dayton Apartment Association.

Cobble says previously with the weekly unemployment checks they saw steady payments. But in August, once the unemployment funding stopped, delinquencies increased.

“The order places an undue burden on the industry as a whole. We supply 17.5 million jobs in the US so the effect of landlords not receiving rents could be devastating,” he said.