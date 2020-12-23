House of Bread receives donation for food, winter wear and toys from PepsiCo

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread received a $25,000 gift from PepsiCo just in time for the holidays. The Dayton nonprofit says, this year, they’ve seen a 30% increase in new families asking for help and a 50% increase in requests for help with food and finances.

The gift from PepsiCo will offer them the opportunity to buy and serve about 6,500 meals over the next two weeks.

Meals are served here at the house of bread 365 days a year. But today they were able to give out more than 6000 meals to those in need thanks to a special holiday gift

“We’re here to volunteer and help support the House of Bread and their meal program…During this pandemic, we feel it’s time to help the needy throughout the city,” said Brian Carter, an employee with Pepsi and a volunteer.

Wednesday, PepsiCo volunteers helped serve meals, pass out coats and gloves, and surprise children with toys.

“This is the season for giving and right now is a good time to give and show people they’re thought of in their time of need,” said Carter. “I’m from Dayton, born and raised…So I’ve seen the need for this throughout the years.”

