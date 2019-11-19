House of Bread kicks off Thanksgiving turkey donation drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Neighbors are invited to donate frozen turkeys at the House of Bread for people in need. Ambassador Tony Hall helped kick off the turkey donation drive with a frozen bird of his own.

“The House of Bread does critical work in our community’s efforts to prevent hunger,” said Hall. “I strongly encourage anyone who can support the turkey drive!”

House of Bread, located at 9 Orth Avenue, will be holding a turkey drop-off event from 8 am to 3 pm on Sunday, November 24. Organizers say that people unable to attend the event on Sunday are able to drop off frozen turkeys any day during business hours.

The turkeys will be cooked in the House of Bread’s kitchen and served during lunch throughout the winter season.

“A community that keeps people fed is a good community,” said Linda Lombard, board chair at the House of Bread. “The need here in Dayton is great and exacerbated by the memorial day tornadoes. We’ve seen some of that.”

The House of Bread is hoping that at least 300 frozen turkeys will be donated.

