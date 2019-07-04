House of Bread feeds hundreds of July 4th

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While many folks are grilling in their backyards, House of Bread is serving up Fourth of July American classics. The facility is one of the only places to get a free meal on a holiday.

“We are open 365 days a year. It’s amazing,” said Teresa Wendell, a director of guest services.

Volunteers give their own time to make these meals possible.

“Volunteers are kind of like the heartbeat of House of Bread. We staff are kind of like the glue trying to keep things together,” Wendell.

This Independence Day, a group from Switzerland is volunteering to make the holiday special for diners. The group is an exchange group from Wright State University.

“It’s quite interesting to see the diversity of people coming here,” Anne Schillig, volunteer.

Much of the food offered comes from donations. Schillig says her country doesn’t have a huge custom of this kind of volunteering.

“Being a part of this volunteering culture is a great feeling actually,” Schillig said.

The work is appreciated by diners like Amariah Elijah Israel. Israel is from Gary, Indiana. She said she was a missionary who walked much of the way to Dayton. She was skeptical about House of Bread actually being open 365 days a year.

She was happy to find the sign was true.

“I’ve traveled a lot of places in the United States and there’s hardly nowhere that’s open 366 days a year,” Israel said.

While Thursday was only one lunch out of those 365 she is grateful for the meal.

“I’m very thankful because I don’t have anywhere else really to eat,” she said.

