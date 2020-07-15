House Minority Leader discusses potential for additional stimulus check

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was in Dayton Tuesday with Congressman Mike Turner to tour Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as the possible new home of the United States Space Command headquarters.

He also discussed the potential for another round of stimulus checks for Americans struggling through the pandemic, and whether schools can reopen.

“The first thing I want to see happen is that we have liability protection. As we look at different parts of the country that can open their schools, we do not want to have a generation that is not educated,” he said.

The Senate returns next week with plans to work on the next round of COVID relief.