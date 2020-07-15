House Minority Leader discusses potential for additional stimulus check

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was in Dayton Tuesday with Congressman Mike Turner to tour Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as the possible new home of the United States Space Command headquarters.

He also discussed the potential for another round of stimulus checks for Americans struggling through the pandemic, and whether schools can reopen.

“The first thing I want to see happen is that we have liability protection. As we look at different parts of the country that can open their schools, we do not want to have a generation that is not educated,” he said.

The Senate returns next week with plans to work on the next round of COVID relief.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS