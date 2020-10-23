Massive fire fully engulfs home in downtown Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A home was fully engulfed in flames in downtown Dayton early Friday morning.

The massive fire happened on W. Great Miami Boulevard near N. Main Street around 2:30 a.m.

The fire was under control just after 5 a.m. but the home sustained heavy damage. Officials have requested an emergency demolition of the house due to the damage sustained in the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the people living in the home.

2 NEWS is working to learn if there were any injuries and what caused the fire. We will update this story when we know more.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS