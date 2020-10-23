Massive fire fully engulfs home in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A home was fully engulfed in flames in downtown Dayton early Friday morning.

The massive fire happened on W. Great Miami Boulevard near N. Main Street around 2:30 a.m.

The fire was under control just after 5 a.m. but the home sustained heavy damage. Officials have requested an emergency demolition of the house due to the damage sustained in the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the people living in the home.

2 NEWS is working to learn if there were any injuries and what caused the fire. We will update this story when we know more.