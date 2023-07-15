TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood firefighters were called late Friday to a house fire.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, initial calls for crews to respond began coming in around 10:30 on Friday at a vacant house. Firefighters were sent to the intersection of Hollister Avenue at Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood.

When crews arrived at the scene, they immediately began working to put out the flames. Fire crews worked for over two hours to contain the fire.

It is not currently known at this time if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn what may have caused the fire to begin.