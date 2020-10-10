House fire sends one to the hospital in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in the hospital after a home catches fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 News one person was rescued from the two-story home on the 900 block of Ferndale Avenue after a fire broke out on the first floor around 3:30 a.m. They say one person was unaccounted for at the time crews arrived but were later located.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under invetigation.