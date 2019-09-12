1 hospitalized after house fire in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in West Carrollton Wednesday night.

Dispatch tells us it happened in the 300 block of Hillhaven Drive around 9:15 pm.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, a victim was found outside of the home. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The fire is believed to have started in the front bedroom, though an exact cause has not been determined.

The home is now uninhabitable.

The West Carrollton Fire Department is using the incident as a reminder to homeowners to check their smoke detectors.

