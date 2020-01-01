House fire reported in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are battling a house fire that broke out in the 6200 block of Falkland Drive in Huber Heights.

The call for the fire came in at 10:48 New Year’s Day. Crews from Dayton assisted Huber Heights firefighters at the scene.

The fire caused significant damage to the home. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

No word on any injuries in this fire. WDTN has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.