FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after they were rescued from a house fire on Brehm Boulevard in Fairborn on Thursday morning.

Fire officials on the scene said that crews had a difficult time getting to the person trapped inside the home. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Crews said that the basement of the home took minor damage from the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and we are working to learn more.