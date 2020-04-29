House fire on Vanguard Avenue, no injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jefferson County Fire Department responded to reports of a stove fire in a Vanguard Avenue home with three people inside early Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch the call came in at 5:37 a.m. saying that the structure was showing signs of a fire. All three occupants escaped without injury.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire was accidental and that it did start in the oven, according to fire officials.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Updated at 7:24 a.m with information provided in a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Updated at 6:55 a.m. with a statement from the Jefferson Township Fire Department.