DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jefferson County Fire Department responded to reports of a stove fire in a Vanguard Avenue home with three people inside early Wednesday morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch the call came in at 5:37 a.m. saying that the structure was showing signs of a fire. All three occupants escaped without injury.
Initial investigation revealed that the fire was accidental and that it did start in the oven, according to fire officials.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Updated at 7:24 a.m with information provided in a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Updated at 6:55 a.m. with a statement from the Jefferson Township Fire Department.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- West Carrollton City Schools wants to stock up on masks for students
- Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers
- Anti-vax groups target COVID vaccine before one even exists
- House fire on Vanguard Avenue, no injuries
- Mattel honors ‘everyday heroes’ of coronavirus pandemic with new collectibles