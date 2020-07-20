House fire on Santa Clara Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department was sent to the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Santa Clara Avenue early Monday morning.

Crews arrived just after 2 a.m. and saw flames showing from a two-story home.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and the fire was quickly put out.

The fire is still under investigation. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

