DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department was sent to the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Santa Clara Avenue early Monday morning.
Crews arrived just after 2 a.m. and saw flames showing from a two-story home.
Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and the fire was quickly put out.
The fire is still under investigation. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Report: Ohio among least cooperative states when it comes to wearing masks
- Kentucky couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign self-isolation paperwork
- Federal judge’s son killed, husband wounded after opening front door for gunman posing as FedEx driver
- House fire on Santa Clara Avenue in Dayton
- Lockington FD adjusts fundraiser for pandemic