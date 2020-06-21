House fire on Richwood Drive, no injuries reported

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a fire started in the backyard of a home on Richwood Drive late Saturday night.
Fire officials responded to the call around 10:30 p.m.
The fire moved from the backyard into the living room but crews rescued everyone from the home without injury.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
