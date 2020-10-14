House fire on Raton Pass, animals trapped inside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire fighters were called to the scene of a two-story house fire on Raton Pass in Miamisburg.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the fire started around 6:18 p.m. and that animals were still inside the home.

2 NEWS has crews headed to the scene and will update the story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS