House fire on Oneida Street kills family’s cat

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Harrison Township fire fighters were sent to a house fire on Oneida Street Thursday afternoon.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that two people and two dogs made it to safety but a the occupants cat died.
The fire started in the kitchen and caused about $30,000 worth of damage. The family is currently being aided by the Red Cross.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information when it is available.
