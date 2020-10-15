House fire on Oneida Street kills family’s cat

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Harrison Township fire fighters were sent to a house fire on Oneida Street Thursday afternoon.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that two people and two dogs made it to safety but a the occupants cat died.

The fire started in the kitchen and caused about $30,000 worth of damage. The family is currently being aided by the Red Cross.

