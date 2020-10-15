House fire on Oneida Street kills family’s cat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Harrison Township fire fighters were sent to a house fire on Oneida Street Thursday afternoon.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that two people and two dogs made it to safety but a the occupants cat died.

The fire started in the kitchen and caused about $30,000 worth of damage. The family is currently being aided by the Red Cross.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information when it is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS