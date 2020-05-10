Back of vacant house damaged in fire on North Harbine Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was called to a house fire on North Harbine Avenue Sunday morning around 7:50 a.m.
2 NEWS was on the scene and confirmed that damage from the fire was mostly to the back of the house.
Authorities reported that the home was vacant and was getting work done on it. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story will be updated with more information as it develops.
