House fire on North Barron Street in Eaton

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eaton Fire/EMS were sent to the 1000 block of North Barron Street for a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
First responders arrived shortly after 2:45 p.m. and found that the occupants managed to get to safety.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
