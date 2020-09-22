House fire on North Barron Street in Eaton

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eaton Fire/EMS were sent to the 1000 block of North Barron Street for a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

First responders arrived shortly after 2:45 p.m. and found that the occupants managed to get to safety.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

