House fire on Melwood Avenue, all occupants are safe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Melwood Avenue just after noon Monday, May 18.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch all of the residents made it out of the house safely.

Smoke can be seen rising from the top of the house. Crews are currently on the scene fighting the fire.

