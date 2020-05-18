Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

House fire on Melwood Avenue, all occupants are safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Melwood Avenue just after noon Monday, May 18.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch all of the residents made it out of the house safely.

Smoke can be seen rising from the top of the house. Crews are currently on the scene fighting the fire.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS