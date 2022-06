BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Butler Township late Wednesday night.

According to fire crews on scene at Green Turtle Drive, the family was gone and came home to find the kitchen on fire.

The call for the fire came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Fire crews reported that the kitchen sustained moderate damage and smoke spread through the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.