House fire on East Salem Avenue, no one injured

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clayton Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire on East Salem Avenue Saturday morning.

Crews arrived shortly after 4:30 a.m. to find the back of a home engulfed in fire. Everyone inside the home was able to make it to safety and no one was injured.

Once the fire was put out, 2 NEWS saw that the damage was mostly to the outside of the home.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the cause is unknown at this time. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

