House fire on Colony Way

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire on Colony Way in Kettering broke out at around noon on Saturday, April 25.

Multiple crews are on the scene according to Champaign County Dispatch.

Officials did not comment on whether there were people in the home and the status of those individuals.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

