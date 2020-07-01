House fire on Alhambra Court in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials were on the scene of a house fire on Alhambra Court near Denlinger Road in Trotwood.
Authorities say the call came in around 11 a.m.
Flames and smoke could be seen from the street. Crews have managed to get the fire under control.
2 NEWS saw Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson and several detectives on the scene. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
