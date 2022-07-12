MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A family is displaced after a fire broke out in their home on Monday night.

According to Miamisburg fire crews, the fire started on the second floor of the home on Byers Road near State Route 725 just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

When crews got to the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the attic. Fire crews were able to put the fire out rather quickly, however, the family was displaced.

Red Cross was called to help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.