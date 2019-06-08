House fire in Englewood being investigated as suspicious

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2 News Photographer/Darren King

ENGLEWOOD - Crews worked to put out a fire at a single-story home in Englewood Saturday afternoon.

Englewood dispatch says a call came in, just after 1 pm, for a report of a fire at a home in the 400 block of Nies Avenue.

The flames were quickly put out when crews arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Lieutenant Sowers from the Englewood Fire Department says the home experienced an estimated $30,000 to $40,000 worth of damage.

Sowers says the cause of the fire is being investigated as suspicious.

Crews from Englewood, Butler Township, Union, Clayton, and Trotwood all responded to the scene.

