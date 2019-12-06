Breaking News
House fire in Dayton leaves family displaced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced after a fire caused heavy damage to a Dayton home Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 pm at a residence in the area of 17 North Torrence Street.

Upon their arrival, firefighters could see smoke outside coming from the gutters. They made entry to the structure and found flames inside the home.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Due to the severity of the damage, the family cannot stay in the home. The Red Cross will provide them with further assistance.

