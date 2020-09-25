House fire forces couple out of home in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A couple is forced out of their home in Washington Township after the home caught fire Friday.

Crews were called to the 11000 block of Cold Spring Drive just before 1 a.m. Washington Township Fire Department says the fire started from a patio fire place and extended trhough the chimney into the attic of the home.

Washington Township Fire Batallion Chief, Troy Bonfield, warns that homeowners should keep proper maintenance of their chimneys and fireplaces to prevent such instances from occurring.

“The biggest thing is going to be using a company to clean your chimneys.'” says Chief Bonfield. “Make sure you’re using season firewood in your chimneys and only approved fire stuff in your chimneys.”

Everyone was out of the home by the time crews arrived and no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.