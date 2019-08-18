House fire displaces mother, adult son

A man and his disabled mother are displaced after a house fire on Cicilion Avenue

DAYTON – A man and his disabled mother are displaced after a house fire in Dayton.

According to Dayton fire officials, crews were called to the fire on the 1000 block of Cicilion Avenue around 7:30 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

They say the male homeowner was asleep at the time the fire broke out and was awaken by smoke detectors inside the home. He called 911 and was able to get him and his mother out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner told 2 News he believes the fire started in the laundry room. However, that has not been confirmed by fire officials.

The house was deemed a total loss.

The Red Cross is helping the family find other living arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.