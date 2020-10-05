House fire closes Airway Road in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire has closed down part of Airway Road in Riverside Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Airway, between Dolittle Drive and LaPeere Drive. Huber Heights dispatchers told 2 NEWS that area of Airway is shutdown. 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story when we learn more information.

