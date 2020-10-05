House fire closes Airway Road in Riverside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)-- In the early 1920's, 28th President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke and kept his health a secret, so well kept that even now it is unclear how sick he actually was when he died. Fast forward to the current election with President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, many experts are questioning the grey area America may fall into if his health worsened to consider him incapable of serving in his role.

“It would be a double-whammy kind of thing if it ever happened,” said Cedarville University Professor of History & Law Marc Clauson. “If the president died, incapacitated and was campaigning at the same time, so it's never happened."