House fire closes Airway Road in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire has closed down part of Airway Road in Riverside Monday morning.
The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Airway, between Dolittle Drive and LaPeere Drive. Huber Heights dispatchers told 2 NEWS that area of Airway is shutdown. 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story when we learn more information.
