House destroyed in massive fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A home in Preble County is ravaged by a fire early Saturday morning.
A fire sparked in the home on the 6500 block Ozias Road E just after 1 a.m. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 News the home was occupied at the time the fire broke out and everyone made it out safe before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
Our 2 News crew on scene say the home appeared heavily damaged. Multiple stations had to assist the scene and control the blaze.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of that fire.
