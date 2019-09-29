House destroyed by fire in Dayton

A house destroyed by fire on Hamilton Avenue in Dayton on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo: Kris Sproles)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire destroyed a house in Dayton early Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of a house on fire on Hamilton Avenue, between Milton Street and St. Jude Avenue, just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 911 caller reported seeing flames coming from the house.

When crews arrived, they found fire covering the house.

Authorities say the house was too damaged to search.

A neighboring house suffered exposure damage due to the fire.

Authorities contacted DP&L and Vectren to check the house for power and gas.

There were no reports of injuries.

Dispatch records indicate authorities called Red Cross to assist people affected by the fire. It’s unclear if that request was for someone while lived at the house destroyed by fire, or for someone from a neighboring home.

The house will reportedly be torn down due to damage caused by the fire.

