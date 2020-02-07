Live Now
House deemed total loss after fire in Dayton

Mia Ave Fire Web

Fire on Mia Ave. in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews believe a Dayton house is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of Mia Ave. in Dayton shortly after 4:30 am Friday. Fire officials say there were four people inside the home when the fire broke out, including an infant. Everyone got out of the house with no injuries.

According to Dayton Fire District Chief Cheryl Clark, they believe the home is a total loss with damages ranging in $45,000 to $50,000. Clark said it is unclear what caused the fire.

