DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Dayton caught fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to a house on West Hudson Avenue just after 3 a.m. for a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Flames could reportedly be seen coming for the two-story home.

No one was injured in the fire and no one was found inside.

The cause of the fire has not been identified at this time.