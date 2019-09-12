2 fires reported at same home in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hours after a fire was put out at a home in Dayton late Wednesday night, another fire broke out at the same home early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 700 block of S. Smithville Road near Suman Avenue at around 11:15 pm Wednesday. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire crews were only on scene for about 30 minutes.

Shortly before 6:30 am on Thursday, crews were called back to the same house for another fire.

There are no reports of injuries in either fire.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.