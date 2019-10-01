Hottest September recorded in Dayton

Every single day in September resulted in average temperatures at or well above the normal high for the month.

The month ended with a high of 94 degrees on Friday. This tied the record set in 1897. There were eight days with high temperatures at least 90 degrees.

The monthly average of high and low temperatures was 73.8 degrees. This is 8.4 degrees above the normal average temperature and ranks at number one hottest September on record.

The rain we saw on Sunday kept 2019 out of the record books for the driest September. The rainfall total for the month was recorded 0.70 inches, -2.60 inches below normal.

The record-breaking heat continues. Today we reached 94 degrees breaking the record of 93 degrees set back in 1897.

Temperatures will likely exceed the record for Wednesday too before we finally see a cold front on Thursday.