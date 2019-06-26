Hotline available for City of Dayton employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners approved a contract with a company that provides a 24/7 whistleblower hotline.

The hotline is intended for city employees to report fraud, corruption, and abuse.

Although the city has other resources to report suspicious activity, the hotline will keep employees anonymous.

“We want to just formalize this with an anonymous process, whereby they would have these channels: email, website, hotline. 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Diane Shannon, Director of Procurement, Management, and Budget.

The program is set to roll out sometime in August.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.