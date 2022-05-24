VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – More than two years after a fire destroyed a popular Darke County hotel, it’s finally reopening. Hotel Versailles held its ribbon cutting and grand opening Tuesday.

After a fire in 2019 destroyed the Inn at Versailles, Hotel Versailles was rebuilt in its place.

“It was really a big loss for the community,” Hotel Versailles Managing Director Jack Olshan said. “Versailles is a beautiful village, but they don’t have a lot to choose from when it comes from.”

Hotel Versailles is a boutique-style hotel with 30 guest rooms, a bar and restaurant, private dining space and an event space.

Olshan said the experience of staying at the hotel will be different than what it was before, but they haven’t forgotten its past.

“We pay homage to that history, we play homage to that past through our design and our aesthetic, but modernized and new and exciting,” Olshan said.

Along with remembering the 150-year history of hotels at the property, Olshen said Hotel Versailles also has tried to source as much as they can from local and Ohio businesses and artists.

“That’s what really makes us so proud to be this boutique hotel. With the amount of thought that went into it, how much we depend on our local community not only to be our guests, but our suppliers,” Olshan said.

Olshan said before even opening, they’ve already booked several events, weddings and room reservations.

“We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome them in,” Olshan said.

The restaurant and hotel will fully open to the public Wednesday.