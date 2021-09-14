Hot, humid weather in the Miami Valley with storms tonight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -It will be a hot and humid day in the Miami Valley Wednesday with storms expected to return in the night.

Storm Team Meteorologist Carly Smith said we are waking up on Tuesday morning with temperatures around 70 degrees. The sun will come up at 7:17 a.m. As the sun rises you may notice the haze from wildfire smoke in the upper levels of our atmosphere.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday afternoon. This will clear the smoke out of the region. We will also notice cooler temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity on Thursday.

Before the front, it will be hot and humid today. The high is 89 with a heat index around 91 degrees this afternoon. We will see thunderstorms develop to our NW along the front and move into the Miami Valley around 10 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday morning.