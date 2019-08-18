Hot and sticky conditions for the next couple of days

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most areas will remain dry today. Only a slight chance of a shower or storm mainly north of I-70 later this afternoon. Northern counties will also see winds increase to around 20 mph, where as the remainder of the area will see lighter winds today.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with heat indices in the mid 90s. Isolated shower or storm mainly north. High 90

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 72

MONDAY: Hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. High 90

The heat and humidity continue until mid week. A cold front will bring in relief from the heat and humidity on Wednesday.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS