Hot and sticky conditions for the next couple of days

Most areas will remain dry today. Only a slight chance of a shower or storm mainly north of I-70 later this afternoon. Northern counties will also see winds increase to around 20 mph, where as the remainder of the area will see lighter winds today.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with heat indices in the mid 90s. Isolated shower or storm mainly north. High 90

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 72

MONDAY: Hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. High 90

The heat and humidity continue until mid week. A cold front will bring in relief from the heat and humidity on Wednesday.

