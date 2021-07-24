Hot and humid this weekend with storm chances on Sunday

This weekend we will see and increase in the temperature and humidity. Plenty of sunshine today. An isolated shower or storm is possible but chances are very low today. Better chances of rain overnight and on Sunday.

TODAY: Very warm and humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Muggy with a few showers and storms. Low 72

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Highs near 90.

The high heat and humidity continues for much of the week ahead with very little chances of rain.