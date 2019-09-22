Hot and humid for this last day of summer

It’s the last official day of summer for 2019 and it will not disappoint with summertime heat and humidity continuing. Breezy, hot and humid throughout the day. A cold front will bring in chances for a few showers and storms overnight as fall arrives at 3:50 AM.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. High 90

A break from the high humidity starts on Monday

Dry weather today but humid. Best days to cut the lawn will be Tue/Wed

Hot and humid at the park today

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, muggy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Low 68

MONDAY: A few showers and storms with best chances in the morning. Breezy and not as warm. High 78

Beautiful weather for the next couple of days with drier air and plenty of sunshine.

