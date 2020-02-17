Host of Netflix’s ‘The Kindness Diaries’ to speak to Springboro students

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The host of the Netflix series “The Kindness Diaries” will speak to students of Springboro schools this week.
Leon Logothetis, host of the streaming show and motivational speaker will speak to students at both Dennis and Five Points Elementary schools on February 18 telling students of his adventures around the globe.
As host of the series, Logothetis traveled around the world relying on the kindness of strangers while giving “life-changing gifts” along the way. Logothetis recently returned from filming the second season of “The Kindness Diaries” in which he traveled from Alaska to Argentina.
