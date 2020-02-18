Host of Netflix ‘Kindness Diaries’ gives Springboro students lesson in kindness

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — The host of the Netflix ‘Kindness Diaries’ series talked with Dennis Elementary School students Tuesday about his world travels and how one act of kindness can change a life.

“It is in fact the most beautiful thing that each and every one of them can do,” says host Leon Logothetis.

“Everybody should have a little bit of kindness, even if it’s not big,” says third grader Gavin Wall.

Leading up to the visit, Springboro Schools celebrated Random Acts of Kindness.

“My teacher came to me with this idea. She was super excited,” says Dennis Elementary principal Terrah Hunter.

Previously a broker in London, the now-host gave up that life to travel the world, relying on kindness from strangers.

“On the outside I had everything. On the inside I had nothing,” admits Logothetis. “Kindness is part of who we are. It’s in our DNA. Does that mean the bad stuff that we do is part of who we are? Of course it is. But more often than not, we have goodness flowing through us. It’s about putting that magnifying glass on the good instead of putting that magnifying glass on the bad.”

Tuesday, he spread his message to Springboro elementary students in a presentation.

“We learned about kindness and how it makes other people feel,” says third grader Braxton Diblasi.

“Kindness is the only thing that you need in your life,” third grader Erica Sexton took away from Logothetis’ talk.

One could argue it’s the most important lesson these students will learn all year.

“I think it’s important because sometimes you just rely on kindness,” says third grader Elise Seibel.

“It doesn’t just come from your head. It also comes from your heart,” says Wall.

A second presentation was held in the afternoon at Five Points Elementary.